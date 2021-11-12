The incredible creation of a young boy to assist autistic children like his sibling.

To help nonverbal youngsters and those with autism, such as his brother, a nine-year-old kid created an app.

Sean Porter, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School on Grantham Road in Birkdale, was requested to develop a game for a project at his school.

The nine-year-old, on the other hand, had other plans and wanted to help children like his six-year-old brother Adam, who had previously struggled to talk.

The astute adolescent devised an app that allows children to press a picture of what they’re trying to say and have it spoken out for them.

“Sean is older, and Adam was diagnosed with autism when he was two-and-a-half,” delighted mother Kirsty Nestor told The Washington Newsday. “But he never used to speak or anything like that, and he had intense speech therapy.”

“Sean grew up with those features, having an autistic brother, and he is very interested in coding and computers, which his father has taught him a lot of.”

“He had a school assignment to do, and it was intended to be to code a game, but he asked his teacher if it was OK to code the app instead because Adam attends Sean’s school’s ASD specialized service, and one of his pals is non-verbal.”

“So, more than anything, Sean came up with the notion of making an app for youngsters who can’t talk for day-to-day requirements.”

People didn’t think Sean made the app on his own, but the nine-year-old only received assistance from his father, Liam Porter, 29, and came up with everything alone, according to the 31-year-old.

Sean built the game “from his heart,” according to Kirsty, who describes her son as a “wonderful guy” who helps everybody and gives them “all the time in the world.”

Sean also wants to make his software more user-specific for each child’s needs.

“He wants to delve more into it, and if it goes anywhere, he wants to make it user unique for each individual child,” Kirsty added.

“Right now, it’s just ‘I.'”

