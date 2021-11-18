The inclusion of a non-binary pronoun in a prestigious French dictionary has sparked controversy.

In October, the online dictionary Le Petit Robert de la Langue Française included the term “iel.” The pronoun is a combination of the French pronouns “il” (he) and “elle” (she), and it is becoming more popular among the country’s non-binary citizens. It was surreptitiously inserted last month and has since been the subject of a national controversy.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, for example, is a vocal opponent of “iel,” saying on Twitter that “inclusive writing is not the future of the French language.”

The introduction of the pronoun is also opposed by lawmaker Francois Jolivet. In a letter to the French language authority Academie Francaise, he stated that Le Robert’s acts constitute “an apparent ideological intervention that threatens our common language and its power.” However, some have applauded Le Robert’s decision to acknowledge the pronoun. “It is really significant that dictionaries include the ‘iel’ pronoun in their referring,” doctoral student Dorah Simon Claude said, “since it indicates how the use of the term is now broadly recognized.” “It is also a method of addressing the Academie Francaise, which remains in its reactionary corner and continues to disregard and despise users of the French language,” they added. The inclusion of “iel” was prompted by rising usage across France, according to Le Robert’s general director, Charles Bimbenet.

In a statement, Bimbenet said, “Robert’s duty is to study and report on the evolution of a changing and diversified French language.”

Traditionalists, including some political figures, condemn the move as an indication that France is moving toward a “woke” ideology like to that of the United States. On the other hand, there is a new generation of people that accept nonbinary identities as the norm.

Despite its presence in Le Robert, a linguistic authority on French since 1967, Blanquer, a 56-year-old former law professor, emphasized that schoolchildren should not use “iel” as an acceptable noun.

"It seemed useful to us to define its meaning for individuals who encounter it, whether they wish to use it," Bimbenet added, because "the meaning of the term iel cannot be comprehended by reading it alone."