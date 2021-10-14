The ‘in denial’ paedophile looks astonished as the court sentences him to 21 years in prison.

When a judge told a paedophile his punishment today, he was astonished. He refused to acknowledge to his misdeeds and thus put his victims through a trial.

Paul Shields, 45, of Beechwood Drive, Formby, was convicted guilty of 22 sexual offences involving two female victims at Liverpool Crown Court.

The crimes were committed between 2006 and 2011.

Twenty of the crimes, which included attempted rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault, and forcing a child to participate in sexual behavior, were committed against one of the girls over the course of several years.

The second kid was engaged in the other two charges of sexual assault and causing a child to participate in sexual behavior.

He had threatened them not to tell anyone, but in 2018, they finally revealed the specifics of their ordeal, and the police were notified.

Shields was sentenced to 21 years in prison and was had to sign the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life.

“No doubt he will have a very long time to examine these topics,” defense attorney Gerard Doran said. Without a doubt, there will come a moment when he will be able to use the services that are provided to him while he is in detention.

“I’m hoping that will pay off and he will be allowed to rejoin society.”

Shields was described by a judge as “a threat to children in terms of serious sexual damage.”

“You still claim your innocence,” said Judge Robert Trevor-Jones. You refuse to acknowledge what you’ve done.” He noted that his denials forced his victims to go through the anguish of testifying in front of a jury at Liverpool Crown Court.

“Both victims relate to the severe impact on their lives…they talk about the daily impact and the effect on their mental health,” he continued. They have a hard time trusting others and building relationships with them.

“Clearly, it causes significant psychological injury.” Their perception is that you have devastated their lives and caused them to suffer long-term trauma.” Shields, who appeared surprised by the length of his sentence, was compelled to sign the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life.

"This is a hefty jail term that reflects the gravity of Paul Shields' crimes," Detective Inspector Michelle Wilson said. I'm satisfied."