The ‘In Conversation’ live show with the Sopranos is coming to Liverpool Philharmonic Hall.

Three of The Sopranos’ most famous characters are coming to the UK for a series of intimate ‘In Conversation’ appearances.

Michael Imperioli, Steven Schirripa, and Vincent Pastore, actors of the iconic mob thriller, will appear to commemorate the show’s 20th anniversary.

The shows were supposed to go on tour in 2020, however because to the pandemic, they’ve been postponed until June 2022.

Dates and locations for Disney on Ice’s UK tour in 2021, as well as how to purchase tickets

It’s hard to believe Tony Soprano and his colorful world of clever guys have been around for more than two decades. The Sopranos is still a groundbreaking series today.

A guilty criminal stepped into a psychiatrist’s clinic in 1999. A television revolution ensued, spanning eight years, six famous shows, and 86 episodes.

Next year, Michael Imperioli, Steven Schirripa, and Vincent Pastore will perform live events in Liverpool, Manchester, and Birmingham, among other cities.

The episodes will take viewers behind the scenes of the gangster drama, detailing all of the stories, dramas, and laughs – not to mention the numerous hypotheses behind the show’s controversial finale.

Fans will be able to ask questions about the show on whatever they’ve ever wanted to know.

They’ll also delve into the connections that developed over the course of the show’s eight-year run, as well as the impact that James Gandolfini, the show’s on-screen capo, had on their careers and lives.

The Sopranos’ ‘In Conversation’ live production will be touring the UK in June 2022.

LONDON, The Palladium, Fri 10

SOLD OUT Sun 12 – LONDON The Palladium

NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL, MONDAY 13th

NEWCASTLE O2 City Hall, Wednesday 15th

HULL Bonus Arena, Thursday 16th

BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL, SATURDAY 18TH

LEICESTER De Montfort Hall, Mon 20

EDINBURGH FESTIVAL THEATRE, TUESDAY 21

GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall, Wed 22 – SOLD OUT

GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall, Thursday 23rd; LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall, Saturday 25th

MANCHESTER Bridgewater HallWed 29 – SOUTHEND Cliffs PavilionMon 27 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

Tickets start at £56 and may be purchased through Ticketmaster, Eventim, Live Nation, and other outlets.