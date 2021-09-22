The importance of the llama in the development of a new medicine to combat covid.

Liverpool scientists are at the vanguard of new research that could lead to the development of a new nasal spray to combat covid based on small antibodies produced by llamas.

Nanobodies – a smaller, simpler kind of antibody produced by llamas and camels – can efficiently target the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, according to researchers from Merseyside and the Rosalind Franklin Institute.

When fed to infected animal models, short chains of the molecules, which can be manufactured in huge amounts in the lab, greatly reduced indications of Covid-19, according to the study.

Five care workers at a Merseyside respite centre who refuse the covid vaccination will be fired.

The nanobodies bind closely to the virus in the lab, neutralizing it, and could be a less expensive and time-consuming alternative to human antibodies retrieved from Covid-19 patients.

During the pandemic, human antibodies were employed to treat critical cases, but they had to be given by infusion through a needle in a hospital.

“Although this research is still in its early stages, it opens up considerable prospects for the adoption of successful nanobody treatments for Covid-19,” said Professor Miles Carroll, deputy director of the National Infection Service at Public Health England (PHE).

“These are among the most effective Sars-CoV-2 neutralizers we’ve ever tested at PHE,” says the researcher.

“We believe the nanobodies’ distinctive shape and strength contribute to their tremendous potential for both the prevention and treatment of Covid-19, and we look forward to collaborating to move this study further into clinical trials.”

“Nanobodies have a variety of benefits over human antibodies,” said Professor Ray Owens, head of protein production at the Rosalind Franklin Institute and principal author of the study.

“They are less expensive to manufacture and can be delivered directly to the airways via a nebuliser or nasal spray, allowing them to be self-administered at home instead of requiring an injection.

“This could assist patients in terms of convenience of use, but it also brings the medicine to the infection site in the respiratory tract.”

Researchers created the nanobodies by injecting a piece of the spike protein into Fifi, a llama who works at the University of Reading’s antibody production lab.

The spike protein has been discovered. “The summary has come to an end.”