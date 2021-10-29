The importance of the Carabao Cup prize money pales in contrast to Liverpool’s priorities.

When it comes to Jurgen Klopp’s priorities, the Carabao Cup is likely to be at the top of the list.

Many elite Premier League clubs have viewed English football’s secondary domestic cup competition as a distraction in the calendar that isn’t always desirable, especially when teams are battling on all fronts in the Premier League and Champions League.

Premier League managers frequently use their fringe players and give vital minutes to academy starlets along the road, and if they exit in the early rounds, there is little fanfare, as the competition is not regarded in the same esteem as the others for which the teams are competing.

Liverpool advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Preston North End at Deepdale on Wednesday night, thanks to goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

The Reds won a 3-2 Champions League match against Atletico Madrid earlier this month, netting £2.4 million for just 90 minutes of labour. Liverpool has banked £7.2 million in prize money so far this season in the Champions League group stage, not including the £13.4 million they received for reaching the group stage and the £8.2 million they would bank if they make the last 16, which they appear to be confident of doing. We haven’t even begun to discuss the massive television agreement in which they will share a piece.

Liverpool received no prize money for their win over Preston in the final eight.

Prize money in the Carabao Cup begins only in the semi-finals, and even then, it is a fraction of what can be made elsewhere, which is why teams do not lay the same emphasis on it.

The Carabao Cup winners receive a cheque for £100,000. In comparison, a draw in the Champions League group stages is worth eight times as much.

There is a TV deal in place, and the worth of Premier League games in the competition is estimated to be over £9 million, according to the Daily Mail. The Premier League clubs agreed to this last year. “The summary has come to an end.”