The Importance Of Sexual Health And Quotes For World Sexual Health Day 2021

The goal of World Sexual Health Day, which comes on September 4, is to raise awareness about the importance of sexual health. The World Association for Sexual Health (WAS), an international organization dedicated to breaking all preconceptions and taboos around sex and encouraging people to talk openly about it, created the day.

Every year, the WHO Department of Reproductive Health and Research, which includes HRP, unites organizations under WAS to commemorate Globe Sexual Health Day by hosting round table discussions, conferences, and art exhibitions to address sexual health challenges that people all over the world confront.

Sex is as fundamental to a human as eating or breathing, and it is more than just a way of producing children. Sex has long been regarded as a recreational activity, and people have relied on it to make them feel good about themselves. However, studies have revealed that the current age has less sex than earlier generations due to a lack of attention to sexual health, which results in a major loss in sexual appetite.

During the International Conference on Population and Development in 1994, WHO’s Reproductive Health Strategy was included in a list of five essential areas of reproductive and sexual health, marking a major achievement in the organization’s efforts to raise sexual knowledge.

Here are some sexual health quotes from Good Reads that will help you appreciate your sexual health even more.