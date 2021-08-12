The Importance Of National Vinyl Record Day And Interesting Facts About The Format

Today, August 12th, is National Vinyl Record Day, which allows music fans and proud owners of vinyl collections to go old school.

Musician Gary Freiberg of Los Osos, California, founded National Vinyl Record Day. Vinyl records, which were once supplanted by audio formats such as cassettes and CDs, are making a resurgence, with many musicians currently producing music on the vinyl format.

Apart from honoring a music format with a unique sound quality, National Vinyl Day serves as a reminder of “fond recollections and the wonderful things in life,” which includes, of course, vinyl records.

“The goal of Vinyl Record Day is to remind us that, no matter what we’re going through personally or nationally, life has its good moments. According to National Today, “Music is the primary channel to our fondest memories, and Vinyl Record Day is to commemorate and recall them.”

To commemorate the occasion, folks with vinyl record collections can spend the day listening to their favorite music or spending a bit more time taking care of their records today. Those who don’t have a collection can even go to a record store and get it scanned. What are the chances? It may also inspire them to create their own collection.

Let’s have a look at some intriguing facts about vinyl records to commemorate the occasion. (Photos courtesy of National Today, the National Day Calendar, Home HIFI Music Systems, Disc Makers, and Visually)