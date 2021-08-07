The Importance Of National Play Outside Day 2021 And The Benefits Of Playing Outside

National Play Outside Day, which happens on Aug. 7, encourages everyone, regardless of age, to engage in some outdoor gaming activities in order to live a better lifestyle. Aaron Wiggans and Rhonda D. Abeyta declared the day in March 2011 to raise public awareness about the benefits of playing outside.

Children have been obliged to stay at home to stop the spread of the disease as a result of the pandemic situation and social isolation, providing an additional problem for parents to keep them quiet at home. While the virus remains a hazard, children can still play in backyards and under open skies to connect with nature and reduce screen use.

Why should kids go outside to play?

What are some of the advantages of playing outside: