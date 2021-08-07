The Importance of National Lighthouse Day and Facts About These Iconic Structures

Lighthouses are not only beautiful to look at, but they are also historically significant. National Lighthouse Day is observed to honor the iconic structures’ importance and the need to maintain them.

On Aug. 7, 1989, National Lighthouse Day was established to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the “Act for the Establishment and Support of Lighthouses, Beacons, Buoys, and Public Piers.”

When possible, the lighthouse grounds should be open to the public, according to the occasion.

However, the designation was just for August 7 of that year, and a similar announcement in 2013 was also only for August 7.

Despite the fact that National Lighthouse Day has yet to be formally recognized on the national calendar, several lighthouse organizations continue to commemorate the anniversary each year on August 7 by conducting lighthouse tours and other activities and programs.

Why Do We Honor Lighthouses?

Lighthouses have been around for a long time, with the first ones being constructed even before Christ. Apart from being magnificent constructions, they still serve a crucial function as navigation aids and alert ships and boats of potentially dangerous locations in today’s modern world.

These intriguing constructions have also stood the test of time, demonstrating their cultural significance.

However, many lighthouses remain in desperate need of restoration and preservation, so one way to commemorate the anniversary is to pay a visit to their local lighthouse and perhaps make a little donation.

Let’s have a look at some intriguing facts about lighthouses on this day. (National Today, The Lighthouse Foundation, Lighthouse Preservation Society, the United States Lighthouse Society (USLHS), and Kidadl contributed to this article.)