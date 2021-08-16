The Importance Of National Airborne Day And Interesting Facts About Sky Soldiers

Every year on Aug. 16, National Airborne Day honors and celebrates the achievements of the United States Army’s elite airborne personnel.

The first official Army parachute jump took place on Aug. 16, 1940, and the United States Army Airborne Units were formed soon after. To honor these “foundational contributions,” President George W. Bush established National Airborne Day in 2002.

“The gallantry and daring spirit of sky troops continues to drive airborne combat,” President Bush declared in the Proclamation. “These forces have established an enduring reputation for loyalty, excellence, and respect despite being called into action on short notice.”

Airborne forces have shown themselves in a variety of tasks since those early days.

President Bush remarked that “Airborne techniques were vital to the success of important missions during World War II, including the D-Day invasion at Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge, the invasion of Southern France, and many others.” “Airborne forces played an important combat role in Korea and Vietnam, as well as later conflicts and peacekeeping missions such as Panama, Grenada, Desert Storm, Haiti, Somalia, and the Balkans.”

Let’s have a look at some fascinating facts about these sky soldiers today. (Images courtesy of the United Service Organizations (USO), National Day Calendar, National Today, and Military Benefits.)