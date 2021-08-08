The importance of Mother Redcap and Wirral in the dark world of smuggling.

The history of the Wirral – particularly the Wallasey coast – is rife with tales of pirates, privateers, and smuggling.

Mother Redcap, whose smuggling inn was located along Egremont Promenade, is the most renowned historical name associated with these traditions.

Sadly, there are few remains of this colorful character and her establishment today, except from the name Mother Redcap being used for a nearby care home.

Mother Redcap, whose true name was Poll Jones, was a treasure and booty protector for the smugglers who frequented the Wallasey shore.

Smugglers who had amassed their booty along the coast would hide their goods inside tunnels and caverns to avoid capture.

According to legend, there are hidden tunnels all across Wallasey that go back to Mother Redcap’s.

She was well-known for being trustworthy in permitting contraband and plunder to be housed within the building and secret tunnels beneath the inn — for a charge and a part of the profits, of course.

New Brighton was known as Black Rock or Rock Point even before it became famous as a Victorian beach resort.

The Mainwaring family constructed a tiny stone white-washed building around 1595. The structure was little and stumpy in appearance, but it was far from feeble, with three-foot-wide walls.

Rumor has it that when this home was erected, it was the sole structure on the Mersey’s banks between the ancient Seacombe Ferry boathouse and the old herring curing house at Rock Point (New Brighton).

It was not until the 18th century that it was given its current name, Mother Redcap’s. The building had formerly been known as The Halfway House and Seabank Nook, among other titles. Mother Redcap’s, however, was the most well-known of them all.

The structure appeared to be nothing more than a modest white cottage, which was useful in keeping the goings on hidden. The building’s true identity was kept secret inside.

A wooden seat built of sturdy timbers salvaged from shipwrecks stood outside the Inn.