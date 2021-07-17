The Importance Of Body Art In Different Cultures Around The World on National Tattoo Day 2021

People of various social classes have diverse perspectives on tattoos. Tattoos have long been perceived as a sign of low social integrity and often considered repulsive in metropolitan culture, even though they are a form of self-expression or a show of respect for a select ethnic communities.

In recent years, metropolitan culture has seen a significant shift in its attitudes toward tattooing, saving teenagers and young professionals the burden of having to hide their tattoos from their parents or possible employers.

While tattooing may appear to be a simple needling operation in the western sense, it is a cherished cultural tradition in many communities around the world.

Let’s take a look at what tattoos mean to different ethnic groups on National Tattoo Day, which is celebrated every year on July 17.

Maori Tattoos: For Maori people in New Zealand, tattooing is an important social practice. This ethnic group considers the head to be the most sacred portion of the human body, and they place a strong emphasis on face tattoos. A person of a low social rank, on the other hand, is unlikely to have a tattoo.

Egyptian tattoos: In ancient Egypt, tattooing was very popular, and people, primarily women, underwent the pigmenting process to display a cultic emblem, a mark of a certain vocation, or simply to indicate fertility.

Indian tattoos: Tattooing is used by numerous indigenous groups in India to exhibit a variety of customs. In certain regions of the country, people acquire tattoos to show their membership in a particular social group, while in others, women are forced to have their husband’s name tattooed on their forearms to indicate their marital status. However, tattoos are also worn as a fashion statement by many other ethnic groupings.

Tattoos in Japan have a complicated history, with the majority of them being associated with Yazuka, or the Japanese mafia. In the 1600s, the Japanese government implemented a policy of tattooing all criminals in order to prevent them from regaining favor in society.

Buddhist Tattoos: In Buddhist culture, tattoos are a way to represent the religion’s tenets of serenity, eternity, and the cyclic nature of the universe.