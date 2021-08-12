The impact of vaccinations on Everton and Liverpool’s transfer activities.

For many people, the coronavirus epidemic has changed everything.

It has forced businesses to adopt new ways of working in order to keep their doors open and money coming in the till, while it has resulted in stricter rules and regulations around entry into certain countries, and vaccination is widely expected to become a requirement for international travel in the future.

Football, too, has had to change its way of doing things. The Premier League returns this weekend, and both Everton and Liverpool will be able to start their campaigns in front of their home crowds, something that was missed for the first three months of the 2019/2020 season and the entire previous season.

Since the reintroduction of football last summer, regular testing has been in place to identify positive Covid cases and allow the game to continue despite the disruption and misery that the pandemic was producing in society.

Despite the fact that the pandemic hasn’t gone away, the vaccine program has allowed society to return to some semblance of normalcy.

Vaccination is strongly advised, however it is a personal decision. This has caused certain societal divisions, as well as potential football-related concerns in the future. It is preferred that the game’s players get vaccinated, particularly when foreign travel is a must for players at the elite of the European game. However, as we observe in society, some people will be less willing to take a jab than others, while some will flatly reject, some for religious reasons.

What is a club’s response to a circumstance like this? What happens if a player refuses to be vaccinated, and how does this effect factors like their transfer market value?

Clubs are pushing players to get vaccinated since it reduces the chance of illness within the team and the necessity for isolation periods, which might result in unvaccinated individuals missing games despite having no injury or suspension issues. And for clubs, such an absence, for something they will believe might have been avoided, puts them in a vulnerable position.