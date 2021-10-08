The Impact of Prince Harry’s Google Partnership on Global Air Travel

Just a month after joining forces, Prince Harry’s eco-tourism partner Google is promoting low-carbon aircraft choices.

Google Flights now shows customers which airlines have the lowest carbon emissions and which airlines are the most polluting.

In September, the IT giant joined Prince Harry’s Travalyst program, which aims to promote sustainable travel.

While the prince and Travalyst did not work on Google’s most recent version, yesterday’s news shows that the cooperation could see results in an area where the royals have been striving for decades.

Prince Charles and Prince William have also begun their own initiatives to promote environmental reform.

Richard Holden, Google’s vice president of travel products, stated on his blog on October 6: “People must be able to access consistent and reliable carbon emission estimates no matter where they research or book their trip.

“That’s why we recently joined the Travalyst alliance, where we’ll contribute to the development of an open methodology for measuring carbon emissions from air travel and encourage uniformity across the travel sector.”

Air customers can use Google to learn which airlines produce the most carbon and how much less efficient flying first class is than flying economy.

Google Maps now includes eco-friendly route alternatives, as well as eco-certificates to assist travelers in choosing accommodations.

On Twitter, Omid Scobie, the author of the Harry and Meghan Markle memoir Finding Freedom, wrote: “Google’s relationship with Travalyst, founded by Prince Harry, is off to a great start.

Due to his usage of private planes, which emit substantially more carbon than scheduled flights, Prince Harry's support for environmental travel has long been a source of controversy.

