The Impact of Millennials on the Entertainment Industry

The benefits and drawbacks of the term “millennial” have been debated for the past two decades, but there is no denying that the generation born between the early 1980s and 2000 has influenced our culture in some interesting ways, and nowhere is this more evident than in the entertainment industry.

The culture of the Internet and YouTube

Millennials are the first generation to grow up in a world where computer technology is a given, and where our cellphones, computers, and other devices can govern so many areas of our life. This has resulted in some significant changes in the way we consume entertainment.

Because these devices provide so many entertainment possibilities, there is less of a need to leave the house and physically attend a concert or a viewing. Although this is wonderful news for traditional television networks, they have essentially been left behind as more consumers choose to watch their favorite shows on Netflix or other on-demand services.

YouTube and other social media platforms that facilitate the sharing of creative content have spawned an entirely new segment of the entertainment industry, in which stars are formed by individuals filming in their own homes rather by casting agents or television networks. Young individuals all around the world have become millionaires as a result of this, and there has been an ongoing change in the way new performers access the global stage.

Movies vs. Netflix

The popularity of HBO’s The Sopranos at the turn of the millennium seemed to herald in a new era of high-quality serialized drama. The popularity of shows like Lost and 24 was built on it. However, as the decade progressed, it became evident that online streaming services, rather than traditional television networks, would be the future of this genre.

Netflix was created in 2005 and has since grown to become one of the most popular streaming services in the world, with many of its high-profile shows, such as Stranger Things and Orange Is the New Black, becoming international sensations. Others have followed Netflix’s lead, including Amazon, Disney, and Apple TV.

However, millennials have had an impact on more than just the television industry. This generation is rapidly influencing the way Hollywood operates. Twenty years ago, the movie theater was one of the most popular places for young people to go for leisure.