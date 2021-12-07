The I’m A Celebrity contestant has surpassed Simon Gregson as the bookies’ favorite.

A new favourite to win this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity has emerged, according to the bookies… I need to get out of here.

After a tumultuous start, the final episode is rapidly approaching.

Coronation Street is a British soap opera that airs on After arriving at the camp on Thursday, November 25 – a few days later than the other prominent faces – Steve McDonald actor Simon Gregson won over fans.

Simon was the bookies’ favorite to win the show just a week ago.

However, things have changed dramatically, and he has now been surpassed by other celebrities.

Compare data was used to produce these figures.

With a massive 53.5 percent chance of winning the program, David Ginola appears to be the most likely candidate to be proclaimed King of the Castle.

Frankie Bridge is the next most likely winner, with a 20.5 percent probability of winning.

Frankie was the clear favorite to win on November 17, four days before the event began.

Danny Miller of Emmerdale is in third place, with a respectable 17 percent.

Simon is the fourth place finisher.

According to bookmakers, Snoochie Shy and Matty Lee are the joint favorites to leave the camp, with only a 1.5 percent chance of winning the program.

The final episode of this series will run on ITV from 9pm to 10.40pm on Sunday, December 12th.