The Illinois Democrats were divided by a woman’s claim that the Waukesha tragedy was ‘Karma’ for Rittenhouse.

The DuPage County Democratic Party has severed relations with a social media director who openly tweeted that the tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, was “karma” for Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal.

In a mocking Twitter thread, Mary Lemanski, the social media director for the Illinois county Democratic Party, said that the driver who crashed into a Christmas procession, killing five people, was probably acting in “self-defense.” It appeared to be a reference to Rittenhouse, whose lawyer contended that he was acting in self-defense when he killed two people and injured a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

“I’m always sad when someone close to me passes away. I believe in Karma, and this has quickly come back to bite the residents of Wisconsin “According to another tweet. “What you seed is what you will reap. It’s unfortunate that people died, but when vigilante justice is unleashed, everyone appears to be a threat.” The DuPage County Democratic Party declared on Monday afternoon that they have “severed all connections” with Lemanski as a result of her tweets. Her tweets were “callous” and “reprehensible,” they claimed in a statement, adding that “she does not speak for us” and that they “unequivocally condemn her views about the horrible events that occurred yesterday in Waukesha.” “We, as a party, condemn all forms of violence. Our hearts go out to the families who have been affected by this horrible act, which has shocked and grieved us all “the message came to an end.

Waukesha locals gathered on Sunday for the annual Christmas parade, which featured everyone from young toddlers to the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. A man later identified as Darrell Brooks drove a red SUV through the crowd during the procession, killing five people and injured hundreds more.

A Catholic priest and Waukesha Catholic schoolchildren were among the victims, according to the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 82, were killed, according to police.

The tragedy occurred only days after a jury pronounced Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges against him. It sparked worldwide outcry as a miscarriage of justice, yet many supporters of Rittenhouse hailed the jury’s decision as a vindication. This is a condensed version of the information.