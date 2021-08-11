The identity of Liv’s mystery caller in Emmerdale has been revealed, and viewers are unanimous in their praise.

Emmerdale fans were taken aback when Liv’s mystery caller was revealed in tonight’s episode.

Liv Flaherty called an unknown figure in tonight’s suspenseful episode of the long-running soap, which picked up after the events of yesterday’s cliffhanger.

On the ITV drama, Isobel Steele’s character has been going through a lot as she battles her alcoholism.

Mandy Dingle disrupted her attempts to recuperate when she said her son had taken Belle out on a date in order to keep Liv and Vinny from rekindling their connection.

Liv had called Jacob Gallagher, who is mourning the loss of his girlfriend Leanna, in the most recent episode.

Despite the fact that Liv Flaherty identifies as asexual, fans were concerned that she might do something she would later regret after she appeared to seduce Jacob after consuming a cocktail of beer and vodka.

Fans expressed their surprise at how swiftly Joe-Warren Plant’s character seemed to be moving on following the horrific incident on Twitter.

“Jacob!” said one user. That surprised me.”

“Certainly not Jacob, old son,” said another. Your gf isn’t yet cold.”

A third point was added: at the very least, Jacob has moved on from his grief.

Jacob, on the other hand, was unaware of Liv’s actual motivations and rebuffed her approaches before her brother Aaron returned home.