The identity of Liverpool’s next Champions League opponent becomes apparent as the round of 16 draw approaches.

Liverpool completed a six-game winning streak by defeating AC Milan in the Champions League group stage.

By winning 2-1 at the San Siro on Tuesday night, the Reds became the first English club in the competition to get 18 points from a possible 18 in their group.

Jurgen Klopp’s team had already qualified for the knockout stages with two games to spare, ensuring top spot.

With the groups drawing to a close, the image of who Liverpool might meet in the last 16 is starting to emerge. The draw for the last 16 will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Liverpool will be one of the eight teams seeded for the first knockout phase, which begins in February, as the group champions.

They’ll be pitted against the runner-up, but they won’t be allowed to play another Premier League team.

It explains why Atletico Madrid, who came second to the Reds in Group B, cannot be matched with them.

However, opponents from (Group A), (Group C), and (Group D) are all feasible.

On Wednesday night, the last four groups’ standings will be determined.

Barcelona and Benfica are battling it out for second place in Group E, behind Bayern Munich. If Barcelona wins or Benfica loses, they will advance to the next round. The Portuguese team travels to Ukraine to face Dynamo Kiev, knowing they must win and hope Barcelona does not.

Manchester United has won Group F, with Villarreal and Atalanta meeting in Italy to determine the runner-up. Villarreal will advance if they do not win at home.

Lille, Salzburg, Sevilla, and Wolfsburg are all in contention to finish in the top two places in Group G. Wolfsburg, who are currently in last place, will host Lille, while Sevilla will visit Salzburg.

Finally, Chelsea and Juventus have already qualified from Group H, but the order in which they will play is still up in the air. Juventus must beat Malmo at home in order to surpass Chelsea’s result against Zenit St Petersburg, with a win for the Londoners guaranteeing first place anyway.