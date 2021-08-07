The iconic Thatch & Thistle bar and restaurant in Southport has reopened following a takeover.

After being bought over by the Circle & Hen group, popular Southport gastropub Thatch & Thistle has reopened.

With the takeover and relaunch of Southport’s much-loved Thatch & Thistle pub and restaurant, the company is gearing up for a busy summer season while also celebrating its recent great business performance.

The popular establishment wants to provide an enjoyable area for indoor and outdoor eating, as well as a host of new events and creative initiatives, as local consumers and tourists continue to visit the posh seaside town.

The management team has worked hard to maintain the pub’s family atmosphere while also launching new initiatives in response to customer demand.

The Thatch & Thistle crew is eager to promote football’s Premier League matches once the new season begins, thus the facility will now cater to athletic activities.

On weekend evenings, the Circle & Hen team will welcome well-known DJs, while Sundays will be more laid-back, with pubgoers able to enjoy a wonderful roast dinner accompanied by easy-going musical croon artists.

“We have worked hard as a team over the last few months, and we really appreciate the wonderful press we have received, and therefore this announcement is another credit to our diligent and committed staff,” a Circle & Hen spokeswoman said.

“We want to emphasize how many Thatch & Thistle standards we will continue to uphold: it will be a very food-focused venue, with table service that regular customers have come to anticipate and love.

“However, we are looking forward to hearing what guests have to say, and we will be creating unique menus for athletic events, for example.

“As a firm, we are known for the relationships we build with our employees, and this new ownership has allowed us to keep current employees when feasible while also offering new job opportunities.

“On the 29th of August 2021, we are also introducing our inaugural ‘Thatch & Retro’ event, which will have notable DJs, amazing food, and the opportunity to enjoy a full day of brilliant music, hopefully in glorious weather, with free admittance, to truly give our consumers a.”

