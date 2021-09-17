The iconic pie shop at the center of the town’s renaissance.

In a Merseyside town, a popular pie business that has been cherished by people for decades will shortly open.

Pimblett’s bakery, founded by John and Mary Pimblett a century ago in 1921, has been a staple in St Helens for many years.

The company had to transfer over production of the pies to Arthur Bevan of Pimmies Pies Ltd in 2008 due to the recession, which lasted until 2021, when Pimblett’s bought the company back.

Pimblett’s and Pimmies Pies were both popular in the area, with the first St Helens branch of the bakery, which was located on Jackson Street in the Westside Industrial Estate, being particularly popular with employees.

People will surely find reasons to complain, but the fact that firms want to invest in the town can only be positive for the area, according to Alex McIntyre, 31, who lives in the Vulcan area of Newton-le-Willows.

“I can’t wait, love Pimmies pie!” Carol Beesley exclaimed.

“Any shop opening is excellent news,” Jane Forrest told The Washington Newsday. “It helps the street appear better than shops with shutters.”

The shop, which will open on Market Street, is one of several planned initiatives for the town centre, including the Town Hall, which has been vacant since 2008, receiving structural reports in preparation for repair and re-opening.

“We’ve got huge objectives, we want to give fresh food, we’ve got ideas for bringing some outdoor dining to the street, and we’ve got plans for converting above to apartments,” said Ryan Little, who is establishing the new shop.

“Earlestown has an iconic and historic centre piece in its town centre, the Town Hall, and the residents of the town would love to see this monument back in regular use, having been closed since 2008.” stated Earlestown councillor Terry Maguire.

In addition, Earlestown train station, the world’s first passenger line station, is slated for renovation.