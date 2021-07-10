The iconic Merseyside casino will reopen as a hotel with “one of Europe’s largest sky bars,” according to reports.

A hotel with a wedding venue, brewery, and sky bar is slated to open in Merseyside.

The Grand Casino on Lord Street, one of Southport’s most iconic monuments, is poised to be restored to its former splendor by The Mikhail Hotel and Leisure Group, creating more than 100 jobs.

The Bold Hotel, Lord Street Hotel, Punch Tarmey’s Irish Pub, Lord Street Sports Bar, and the new building at Southport Market are all part of the Group’s portfolio.

After closing last year, a much-loved Merseyside department store will return.

“Bringing wonderful buildings back to life is such a rewarding sensation, and a property as beautiful as The Grand Casino deserves to be enjoyed by the people of Southport and beyond,” said Chairman Andrew Mikhail. The Grand is the crown jewel of both Southport and Lord Street.”

He explained that investing in the building was a wise option, “having previously spent millions into our present plans in Southport’s Northern Quarter.”

The structure, which had fallen into ruin over the years and was renovated as The Grand Cinema in 1938, will be brought back to life by Mikhail Hotel and Leisure Group. It was once Richard Woodhead’s car showroom, which dates from 1923.

Andrew continued, ” “The plan is to build much-needed five-star hotel rooms, a wedding venue, Southport’s very own brewery, and a new and exciting fun themed bar for all age groups, with entertainment for families during the day including gaming, pool tables, shuffle boards, golf and football simulators, tenpin bowling, darts, and much more.

“After 9 p.m. each evening, The Grand will be strictly for over 18s only, making it ideal for a date night or a great night out with friends.”

Behind The Grand, a much-needed parking park for Lord Streets’ Northern Quarter will be built. The Mikhail Group also has ambitious plans to construct one of Europe’s largest sky bars to Southport.

Andrew stated, " "I can't thank Sefton Council enough, especially Stuart Barnes and his staff, for all their assistance in completing the first two phases of investment, which has given me and the rest of the team the confidence to keep on.