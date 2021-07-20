The iconic HMV logo has a hidden Liverpool history that most shoppers are unaware of.

The HMV logo has been one of the most recognizable on the high street for decades, and its famous insignia has its origins in Liverpool.

HMV is celebrating its 100th anniversary, having been opened in July 1921 at 363 Oxford Street in London, when the Gramophone Company built its first dedicated HMV store.

It has survived the emergence of downloads and streaming during the last century, but it has also had to close a lot of storefronts owing to declining sales.

While the way we listen to music has changed dramatically in the last century, HMV’s famous branding has remained consistent.

The store’s distinctive pink branding and dog logo are still iconic, but its Merseyside roots can be traced all the way back to the chain’s inception – and that iconic canine picture.

His Master’s Voice, the artwork on which the logo was based, was created by Liverpool artist Francis James Barraud.

Barraud had been given a Jack Russell, Nipper, by his brother Mark, who operated a photography store on Bold Street, in the late 1890s.

Barraud captured the moment on camera after noticing how astonished the dog was by the sound produced by the shop’s shiny new phonograph.

Nipper painted the painting after his death, which was later utilized by the Gramophone Company, RCA Records, and HMV.

Barraud died in 1924, although his work was featured in the first HMV store, which was launched in London by Edward Elgar in 1921.