The iconic city center building and its countless incarnations over time.

The Lyceum, which covers more than 25,000 square feet and is located on one of the city’s busiest streets, sees hundreds of shoppers, students, and tourists pass by every day.

The Washington Newsday reported this week that new plans had been made for a ‘Jungle Rumble’ miniature golf course to be built inside the Grade II listed structure.

Jungle Rumble, which operates mini golf courses in London, Glasgow, Bristol, and Brighton, plans to establish a new course in the renowned Lyceum building on Bold Street, complete with a bar and catering amenities.

We took a quick glance back at the Lyceum’s history and the different faces it has had throughout the years.

The Lyceum, which was established more than 200 years ago, has served a variety of purposes throughout its history.

The Lyceum was designed by Thomas Harrison and erected by William Slater as a library and gentlemen’s club.

The building, which was completed in 1802, has been subdivided and altered for a variety of functions, including a post office, restaurants, and pubs.

The Lyceum housed England’s first subscription library and eventually transformed into a gentlemen’s club before falling into disrepair in the 1950s.

The building was slated for demolition at the time to make way for the expansion of neighboring Central Station, but it was saved after a public outcry.

The Post Office was the last tenant of the entire facility, which they purchased in 1984 and used until 2004.

The Co-operative Bank had occupied the ground floor unit facing Church Street until it, too, relocated to a new branch in neighboring Parker Street in 2017, leaving The Lyceum vacant.

Despite its affiliation with national businesses such as Nando’s, the building remained vacant.

The Bold Street building was on the market with Mason Owen in 2018 for an unknown price, and The Washington Newsday was given a sneak peek beyond the intimidating frontage to see what’s on the interior.

