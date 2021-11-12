The Iceland Tourism Campaign parodies Mark Zuckerberg’s “Metaverse” video.

With a new ad launched Thursday, Icelandic tourism authorities poked fun at Mark Zuckerberg. The ad promotes Iceland while mocking Zuckerberg’s recent statement that Facebook would be renamed Meta.

Inspired by Iceland, a campaign run by Visit Iceland, the country’s official tourism marketing office, created the film. It’s a spoof of Zuckerberg’s science fiction-themed October film about the “Metaverse,” a virtual realm he claims is the internet’s future.

With pale skin, close-cropped hair, and a basic black shirt, the tour guide in the Iceland commercial appears to be a carbon copy of the CEO. “Today I want to talk about a revolutionary perspective on how to link our planet without being overly odd,” the guide says. “And what do we name this not-so-new era of human interconnection? Iceland’s universe. Enhanced, true-to-life reality without the use of obnoxious headgear “”Virtual reality headsets,” the awkward-acting guide stated.

Even Zuckerberg seemed appreciative of the effort. He posted using his verified account in the comments section of Inspired by Iceland’s Facebook page.

“Amazing. I need to visit the Icelandverse as soon as possible. I’m glad you’re also wearing sunscreen “With a laughing emoji, Zuckerberg wrote.

The ad can be found on Inspired by Iceland’s social media platforms, as well as on the campaign’s YouTube page.

Many individuals online and in the media mocked Zuckerberg’s Meta video. The unveiling of Facebook’s rebranding comes amid increased scrutiny of Zuckerberg’s social media companies, which include Instagram, following whistleblower Frances Haugen’s disclosure of many of the company’s inside secrets.

Over supper last night, my adolescent said: “What, precisely, is the metaverse, Mom? Is it simply that strange video with the guy from Facebook?” — Amy Jo Kim (@amyjokim) on Twitter 9 November 2021 The behavior was continued in a news release from the Iceland campaign.

"After millions of years in the making, Iceland presents 'Icelandverse,' a totally immersive open-world experience," according to the press announcement. "There isn't a single area that was built by itself, and it didn't happen overnight; Icelandverse is real life, and it's Iceland." The head of Visit Iceland, Sigrur Dögg Gumundsdóttir, was also quoted.