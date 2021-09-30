The Hyde Amendment, which is supported by Manchin and prohibits federal funding for abortions, is explained.

Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday that an expansion of Medicaid must include the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal money for abortions, in order for him to support the Democrats’ reconciliation package.

“No, we’re not getting rid of the Hyde Amendment. “Hyde will be on,” the West Virginia congressman told National Review. “It has to be,” says the narrator. It has to be that way. If that’s gone, that’s dead on arrival.”

Despite being a Democrat, Manchin has a different perspective on abortion than many of his colleagues. He identified himself as “pro-life and proud of it” in 2011. He’s also been an outspoken supporter of the Hyde Amendment, co-authoring a letter in July urging the Senate Appropriations Committee to include it in the Department of Health and Human Services spending bill for fiscal year 2022.

The Hyde Amendment forbids the federal government from using taxpayer funds to support abortion costs through programs like Medicaid, and it has been a part of government spending bills for decades.

In the current reconciliation bill, some Democrats in Congress prefer a Medicaid-like scheme that permits the federal government to step in and offer coverage in the 12 Republican-led states that refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

However, the Hyde Amendment is not included in their present proposal.

The Hyde Amendment was first voted by the House of Representatives in 1976 and is named for its major backer, Republican Congressman Henry Hyde of Illinois. Following the 1973 Supreme Court verdict on Roe v. Wade, it was hailed as a legislative victory by the anti-abortion movement.

The Hyde Amendment has seen several revisions over the years. It restricted the use of federal funds for abortions from 1981 to 1993, “except where the mother’s life would be endangered if the fetus were carried to term.” However, in 1993, then-President Bill Clinton passed legislation allowing government funding to be used for abortions provided through Medicaid in situations of rape and incest.

While in the Senate, President Joe Biden backed the Hyde Amendment, but promised to remove it during his presidential campaign in 2020. The Hyde Amendment was not included in his budget for 2021.

