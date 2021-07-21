The hunt is on for the artist who created the “hidden riches” uncovered at auction.

While looking for paintings to decorate a new coffee shop, a woman discovered hidden riches at an auction.

Michelle Langan, 48, successfully bid £25 for a pack of 1950s sketches at a recent auction to bring some color to the shop being opened by homeless charity The Paper Cup Project.

Michelle is now on the hunt for the artist who created them.

Avril Heller, the individual who signed their name on the drawings, was an art student in Liverpool, according to Wavertree’s charity CEO. Michelle is hoping to find out if she is still here.

“It’s a strange feeling because it’s a part of history because they’re from the 1950s,” Michelle told The Washington Newsday. They’re a component of someone’s life who was once essential to them.

“I think it’s fascinating how that chapter of someone’s life has now come to an end with a complete stranger. Someone who is completely unrelated to that individual suddenly owns all of those works.”

Life and fashion drawings, block letter paintings, and sketches of pots and youngsters playing football can all be found in Michelle’s collection, or “portfolio.”

Michelle was intrigued by this glimpse into Avril’s life and wanted to learn more about who she was and what she went on to do.

“I even went on social media to see if I could discover the name and there was nothing,” she told The Washington Newsday, “but I imagine, you know, people get married and whatnot and change their names.”

In September, Michelle plans to build The Paper Cup Projects’ coffee shop in Queens Square in Liverpool’s city center.

The café will assist homeless persons in regaining employment by providing training and opportunities to improve their confidence and social skills.

Michelle hopes Avril Heller will be a special guest when the shop opens.

“It would be really fantastic if we could maybe find out who she is, and if she’s still around, get her to come into the shop when we open so she can see some of the images up on the wall,” she told The Washington Newsday.