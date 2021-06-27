The ‘human swan’ lifts off on a fly around the British mainland.

A lady known as “the human swan” has embarked on a world-first tour of mainland Britain to raise climate change awareness.

Sacha Dench is traveling 3,000 miles to attend the UN Climate Change Conference, Cop26, in Glasgow later this year.

On Saturday morning, she took off in an adapted electric paramotor from Stevenston, North Ayrshire.

The Australian will fly counter-clockwise around the coast before landing in the location six weeks later.

Ms Dench is known for her global adventures with migratory wildlife, but after losing her family home to bushfires last year, she has turned her attention to climate change.

TODO: Define the factbox component type.

“I’m going to try to fly a complete circumnavigation of mainland Britain in an electric-powered paramotor, and I’m doing it to try and demonstrate just how far we can go in terms of decarbonising our transportation and our lifestyles in general,” she previously told the PA news agency.

“The real thing we’re hoping to do is take advantage of the journey and the fact that I have to stop frequently to change batteries to stop and land and speak with people who have solutions for climate change, because there are a lot of people with brilliant ideas, brilliant projects already on board who I believe can show us that, just as Britain drove the industrial revolution, we can drive the green revolution as well,” says the author.

Despite activist Greta Thunberg’s suggestion that it be postponed again owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the UN Cop26 event is slated to take place at the Scottish Event Campus from November 1 to 12.

The EDF-sponsored excursion is regarded as an arduous challenge across difficult terrain.

She’ll utilize the electric paramotor instead of the two-stroke engine she’s been using for long treks.

Ms Dench intends to achieve a new Guinness World Record for the fastest and first paramotor flight around the United Kingdom – as well as the first long-distance expedition with an electric paramotor.

“The Round Britain Climate Challenge is a great effort to highlight climate change,” said Simone Rossi, chief executive of EDF UK. (This is a brief piece.)