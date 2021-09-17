The houses of Gogglebox stars and the rooms you don’t see on TV

Each week during production, Gogglebox stars welcome us into their living rooms to observe them react to the latest television.

Viewers who have been watching the popular Channel 4 show for years may feel as if they are a part of the furniture in the stars’ homes.

And tonight, when the new season premieres, we’ll get another look inside the living rooms of our favorite families from across the country.

But what about the rooms that aren’t shown on the screen?

Because of the nature of production, we only see one room of each star’s house on the show, and the backdrops are mostly the same.

We had a look around several of the Gogglebox stars’ homes earlier this year, from their refurbishment projects to their back garden hot tubs, which viewers rarely get to see.

Here’s a glance back at those rooms, which also provide insight into their lives away from the sofa.

Izzi Warner and Ellie Warner

Ellie and Izzi Warner, sisters from Leeds, first appeared on the show in 2015.

They’ve now amassed a sizable social media following while continuing to feature on the show on a regular basis.

Mother-of-two Izzi defines herself as a “aspiring home goddess” and a “part-time couch potato” on Instagram, while her sister Ellie works as a hairdresser in Leeds.

Izzi has a six-year-old boy named Bobby and a baby girl named Bessie Rose, who was born in February 2020.

Ellie has created a new Instagram account dedicated to her 1930s semi-renovation project in Leeds.

She uses the account to track her house change, describing herself as a “lover of color and second hand treasures.”

In a recent post, Ellie captioned a photo of her partner Nat, “And so the work begins!!” Nat in the kitchen, chipping the plaster off the chimney breast to reveal the masonry beneath!

“I still have no idea what else I’m going to do in here, but I knew I had to get this done first because it’s such a nasty job!” I’ve had dust in areas I didn’t think it could go.”

