The house where human remains were discovered has been abandoned for “years.”

Neighbors reported a property where human remains and numerous jars were discovered had been abandoned for “years.”

On Monday, human remains were discovered in a jar inside a residence in Toxteth’s Wordsworth Street.

According to The Washington Newsday, the find was made by a tradesman from a construction business that is restoring the vacant property after it was just sold.

A musician who assaulted a sleeping adolescent has been released from prison.

Residents on the block reported the property had been vacant for “a number of years” since the previous occupant had moved out.

“The property has been an eye sore and stayed unoccupied for a lot of years after the guy who used to live there grew unwell and was put into sheltered accomodation or a nursing home,” said one individual who has lived on the street for more than 20 years.

“The garden was entirely overgrown,” says the narrator. When I hang my clothes on the line, I can look into the garden, where there was a weed that had grown to the height of a lamppost.

“He used to be into landscaping or gardening, but the house has been left to rot for a long time.”

When authorities verified they had discovered human remains, another man living on the block claimed he was “shocked.”

“At around 12.10pm yesterday (Monday 9 August), we received a report of suspicious circumstances at an empty home on Wordsworth Street, Toxteth,” Merseyside Police said in a statement to The Washington Newsday.

“Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a jar containing preserved human bones.

“Police are still on Wordsworth Street today (Tuesday, August 10) conducting intensive investigations to determine the source and age of the remains.”

The home had just recently been sold, according to a woman on the street, and contractors working on the house were getting rid of a skip of debris every day.

“They got right to work and basically stripped it down to the bare bones since it needed to be fully redone,” they explained.

“They must have gotten rid of approximately eight or nine skips by the time they unearthed everything yesterday.

“When I saw that work was being done, I was ecstatic because I thought it would make the.”

The summary comes to a close.

”