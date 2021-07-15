The house where a family was torn apart by Grand Designs is now for sale.

A lighthouse-inspired home has gone on the market after costing the owner his marriage and appearing on the “saddest ever” Grand Designs episode.

After a decade of work, Edward Short, 52, has decided to sell the Chesil Cliff House for £10 million.

The house was featured on Channel 4’s Grand Designs, and many viewers called it as the “saddest episode ever” after it aired in October 2019.

After Sammy Kimmence is sentenced to three years in prison, Dani Dyer ‘splits up’ with him.

The episode followed Edward and his family as they dealt with setback after setback, leaving the house in Croyde, Devon, unfinished and the family in debt to the tune of millions of pounds.

The process had put a strain on Edward’s personal life, leading to his divorce from his wife Hazel, according to the show.

Despite the difficulties, Edward was sure that he would finish.

His goal of living in a beautiful new cliff-top property in one of Devon’s most beautiful coastal sites was destroyed, and he realized earlier this year that he would have to sell it.

The sale of the main house and its annexe, known as The Eye, has begun, according to property consultancy Knight Frank.

The house is expected to be finished by the end of 2021 and will be on the market with a suggested price of £10 million at the end of this year.

“I’ll always be glad to have accomplished this,” Edward said, “and I owe it to my family to have a real end result,” but he added, “the time has come to move on.”

“I will have accomplished what I set out to do, never straying from my intentions, and I will be proud of that.”

The property is situated on a three-acre plot between the surfers’ paradise of Saunton Sands and the lovely Croyde cove, which is backed by the spectacular UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Braunton Burrows.

The house has been anchored into the cliff’s bed rock, precisely designed at a level that eliminates the risk of erosion.

The realtors hailed the house as “one of the most magnificent waterfront residences nearby” and predicted that the house would sell quickly.