The house was completely destroyed by fire and is now on the market for $399,000.

The housing market has proven to be competitive between buyers and sellers, but a house in Melrose, Massachusetts that has been severely damaged by fire is currently on the market for $399,000.

The house’s advertisement on realtor.com stated, “This home sustained a fire that damaged the front facade,” as well as a request for contractors. “The house needs to be completely renovated or torn down and rebuilt. The buyer is responsible for conducting due diligence. The property is being sold “as is.”

On the listing’s website, photos of the house show a charred front with boarded-up windows. The posts near the door are blackened, and pieces of the house’s siding are peeling away.

“Great potential to develop a new and charming home in coveted Melrose,” according to the listing, which describes the town as having a “thriving downtown” and “excellent schools.”

According to the Warren Group, which provides real estate and transaction statistics, there were 6,318 home sales in Massachusetts in August. The median home price for a single-family home in August 2020 was advertised at $535,000, up from $480,000 in August 2020.

Another home in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, with fire damage sold for $580,000, more than the $499,900 asking price, according to RealEstate By Boston.com and Globe.com.

This isn’t the first time that a listing price has been questioned based on what the residence has to offer.

