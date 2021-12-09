The House votes 428-1 against forced labor for Uyghurs, with Republican Thomas Massie as the lone dissenter.

The House voted 428-1 on Wednesday to prohibit any Chinese imports from the Xinjiang area that the US government believes were created using forced labor from oppressed Uyghur Muslims.

Chinese government, according to international campaigners, have pushed members of the religious ethnic group into labor camps and have continued to abuse them.

Republican Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie, who was recently chastised for sharing a Christmas photo of himself and his family clutching weapons days after the Oxford High School shooting, was the only legislator to vote against the bill.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, presented by Democratic Massachusetts Representative Jim McGovern, was the subject of the House vote.

Companies must give “clear and persuasive evidence” that regional imports from Xinjiang are not made using forced labor, according to the bill.

The bill also mandates that the president impose sanctions on foreign businesses and individuals who “knowingly” aid in the forced labor of Uyghurs and other persecuted people. The law also gives the US State Department 90 days to investigate whether China committed genocide or crimes against humanity in its treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

In a tweet sent Wednesday afternoon, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "Today, Congress delivers a clear message: the Chinese government's genocide of the Uyghur people must halt now." "If the United States fails to speak up for human rights in China due to financial concerns, we will lose all moral authority to speak out for human rights anywhere in the world." The bill will now be sent to the Senate, where it will need at least 60 votes to pass before being signed into law by Democratic President Joe Biden.

In 2020, the House of Representatives passed a similar bill. The bill, however, was defeated in the Senate. Nike, Apple, Adidas, and Coca-Cola are just a few examples of American global corporations.