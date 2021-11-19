The House passes the Build Back Better Act, sending a bill to the Senate to address social spending.

President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation was passed by the House of Representatives on Friday, delivering the commander-in-chief and the Democratic Party a big triumph heading into the Thanksgiving break.

The ratification of the social spending and climate package is one of Biden’s most significant accomplishments as president, coming just days after he signed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law.

The $1.75 trillion bill was generally carried along partisan lines, with a few holdouts bringing the final count to 220 to 213 votes. Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, railed against the bill for more than eight hours before the final vote.

Despite the fact that a number of Democrats had declared that they would wait to see the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) estimate before voting, the bill was pushed through.

The CBO estimated that the Build Back Better proposal would increase the deficit by $367 billion over ten years, which was announced Thursday evening, just hours before the vote. According to the CBO, however, the bill’s approval would result in a $127 billion gain in tax revenue.

While the $127 billion isn’t as much as Biden had hoped for, it still represents his administration’s larger goal.

“Members of Congress have a unique opportunity to put our economy on a path to enhanced growth… while ensuring we do not burden future generations with unsustainable debt,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said after the CBO study was released.

Due to tightened IRS limits, the majority of the extra money will come from taxes on the extremely rich, which the president has argued is long time.

Despite never formally advocating a “wealth tax” during his 2020 campaign, Biden made a rate hike a crucial part of the Build Back Better bill’s funding.

Aside from tax adjustments, the most significant parts of the measure are the funds dedicated to various social and climate programs.

This includes support for sustainable wind and solar energy projects, which the White House describes as “the greatest initiative to battle climate change in American history.”

Build Back Better would “target incentives to expand domestic supply chains in solar, wind, and other essential businesses in communities on the frontlines of the energy transition,” according to the project’s website. This is a condensed version of the information.