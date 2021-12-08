The House passed the Defense Authorization Bill 363-70, which now goes to the Senate for consideration.

The House passed the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act by a vote of 363 to 70 on Tuesday evening. The bill will now be sent to the Senate for a vote before it is signed into law.

The bill has bipartisan support in the House and is anticipated to do likewise in the Senate.

The $768 billion defense bill will pay the United States military in the coming fiscal year while also reforming the military judicial system. It will make sexual harassment illegal and allow for the prosecution of violent offences without the consent of a commander. The bill also prohibits the use of private funds to send the National Guard from one state to another, save in the event of a natural disaster.

Democrats in Congress suggested linking the debt ceiling rise to a Pentagon budget measure, but Republicans were against it. Senate Republicans have signaled that they will vote against the combined package, accusing Democrats of attempting to compel them to endorse a $30 trillion debt increase, regardless of the consequences.

Instead, the House is debating a bill that would allow the Senate to increase the debt ceiling with a single simple majority vote rather than the usual 60 votes required to defeat a filibuster in the Senate.

According to The Hill, if passed, the Senate’s thin Democratic majority would likely vote to increase the debt ceiling to fund federal spending demands until after the 2022 midterm elections.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, told reporters on Tuesday that he is “confident” that he can secure 10 Republican votes in the Senate to support the one-time simple majority vote.

According to the Treasury Department and the Bipartisan Policy Center, without an increase, the government will reach its existing debt limit between December 15 and January 28, 2022.

Two other bills are being considered by the House.

One would prevent Medicare payments from being cut automatically. Due to a combination of cuts that will go into effect soon unless Congress acts, doctors and hospitals around the country might lose billions of dollars in federal Medicare funding.

The "Pay As You Go" Medicare budget mandates that if yearly Medicare spending exceeds a specific threshold, the federal government must reduce spending by 4%. The federal government passed that stage later in this case.