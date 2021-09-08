The house of Paul O’Grady is “haunted by a ghost he can smell.”

Paul O’Grady claims to be plagued by a spirit that he can smell in his own house.

When he moved into his residence, the 66-year-old Birkenhead television and radio personality noticed a perfume-like scent.

He talked about his first encounter with the aroma on the Paranormal Activity podcast hosted by his buddy, Yvette Fielding.

“When I originally moved in here, folks stated they could smell perfume,” he added. And I couldn’t because I’d never smelled it. I got up one night and walked downstairs for a drink around two years later, and I smelt it on the stairs, and it hit me.”

They came to a realization after meeting a woman at lunch who was a friend of the lady who used to reside in the house he owns.

“This is the strange part,” he said. Two years ago, I went to lunch with a girl who happened to be a friend of one of the lady’s relatives who lived in this place.

“And she had a message for me, the female, and she said, ‘ask Paul whether he smells the perfume?’

“And I was like, ‘What?’” I replied, ‘Yes, I can,’ and she replied, ‘It’s by Jean Patou, or someone else.’

Following their talk, Paul purchased a bottle of Joy by French fashion designer Jean Patou on eBay to see if it smelled the same, which it did.

Following his death, O’Grady announced his desire to return as a poltergeist on the podcast.

“If there is an afterlife, I’m going to return as a poltergeist,” he stated. I’m looking forward to it.

“You’ll be in your kitchen when a plate goes flying, and you’ll recognize it as me.”

Yvette, a former Blue Peter host, responded, “We might be horrible together.” Isn’t it possible that we’d be extremely horrible together? We could travel to the Parliamentary Buildings…”

“Oh, we could do anything,” Paul says. I’d urinate in the members’ drinking tank and do a variety of other things. I’d commit heinous acts. It would be hilarious.

“Besides, they’d bring an exorcist in and that would suffice.”

