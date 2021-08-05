The House of Commons writes out £70 million in taxpayer funds spent on a temporary residence.

After plans to renovate the Palace of Westminster were called into question, £70 million in government money was written off.

Parliament was set to be temporarily relocated while renovations were carried out, but with that now seeming less likely, a huge sum of money has been written off as a “constructive loss.”

The world-famous Palace of Westminster is Grade-1 listed, yet the Metro says that it is in a bad state and is plagued with asbestos.

Family members who traveled 116 miles to Liverpool were left “disappointed.”

Much of the structure was reconstructed in the mid-1800s, but some of it is over 900 years old.

Despite MPs knowing for years that a multi-billion pound effort to restore the structure is required, debate over how the work would be completed continues.

MPs voted in 2018 to vacate the palace for six years while renovations were carried out, but nothing came of it.

The Commons chamber was to be rebuilt in nearby Richmond House on Whitehall, as well as new office space being developed on the same site.

Former Speaker of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom expressed support for the measures, but her successor, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has reignited the controversy.

Mr. Rees-Mogg has suggested that the renovations may now cost up to £20 billion, far more than the original estimate of £4 billion.

The House of Commons’ annual reports appear to confirm that the proposition is once again up in the air.

Work on Richmond House has begun, with completion scheduled in summer 2021, according to the report, although the project’s ultimate goal remains unknown.

‘Increased ambiguity over the scope and timing of the longer term goals,’ according to the accounts.

It confirms that £70.2 million has been written off because officials “could no longer be satisfied that the work completed thus far has an economic worth.”

New restoration proposals are not expected to be presented to MPs until 2023.

“The panel agreed in September 2020 that Richmond House would be utilized as lodging for members, as well as to establish improved welfare facilities for house employees, in order to guarantee the decant of Norman Shaw North could proceed as planned,” a Commons spokeswoman told The Times.

“Work.” “Summary comes to an end.”