The house of a pregnant woman has been ‘taken over’ by’massive’ rats.

A woman in Bootle claims that her home has been ‘taken over’ by enormous rats.

The problem, according to residents near the Seaforth and Litherland train stations, is still there, and the “brazen” creatures appear to be growing in size.

The woman, who wishes to remain unnamed, claims to have discovered the creatures in her home, yard, and the back door.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “I’m six months pregnant and could really need a break from this.

“They’re all over the place. Our cats aren’t bothered by it; it doesn’t stop them from swanning around our house.

“We discovered one in the yard the other day that appeared to have been stabbed and tossed over the entry wall.

“They’re encroaching on our home!”

Last year, locals in Bootle and the neighboring regions complained to The Washington Newsday about infestation, saying they were tired of living in a mess and being “let to decay.”

In August of this year, a Seaforth man said his home had been “invaded” by “rabbit-sized rats.”

For a cost, Sefton Council’s pest control service can do examinations and treatments.

A pest inspection will set you back £32.50, while a follow-up rat treatment session would set you back £39.

Charges may be waived for those who get council tax reduction plan benefits.

“One re-visit may be planned at the customer’s request where the pest activity is ongoing at no additional expense,” according to the council’s website.

Bedbugs and cockroaches are also dealt with by the staff.

“Increased activity can be due to a number of circumstances, including drainage faults, fly-tipped garbage, or excessive bird feeding – all of which can allow rats to escape the sewer and offer them with refuge, safety, and food sources,” a Sefton Council spokesman said.”