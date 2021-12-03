The House ‘averted’ a shutdown, according to Adam Schiff, and the vote now moves to the Senate.

The House of Representatives voted a continuing resolution on Thursday to avoid a government shutdown, but the bill now faces an uphill struggle in the Senate, according to California Representative Adam Schiff.

The resolution passed by a vote of 221-212, primarily along partisan lines. Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois was the lone Republican who voted “yes” with the Democrats. Despite passing the House, the resolution is likely to face heavy opposition in the Senate, notably from a number of Republican lawmakers who have declared that they will not compromise on a deal.

Many of these Republicans have declared that they will postpone the bill because of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for small businesses, threatening to jeopardize any chance of avoiding a government shutdown.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.