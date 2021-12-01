The hours of Mississippi’s lone abortion clinic are being doubled to accommodate women from Texas and Louisiana.

After Texas approved its tough abortion law in September, the sole surviving abortion clinic in Mississippi has increased its hours to see women from Texas and Louisiana, according to the Associated Press.

The Jackson Women’s Health Organization, often known as the “Pink House,” is Mississippi’s only abortion facility. To accommodate more women from out of state being treated at their clinic, they’ve suddenly had to operate six days a week instead of the customary two to three days a week.

Beyond a new Texas abortion legislation went into effect in September, prohibiting most abortions after six weeks, more women are going to the clinic.

Abortion is now commonly performed outside of Texas by women from Texas. Patients from Texas have forced to drive to Mississippi to receive care because Louisiana clinics are overcrowded.

The Pink House is staffed with doctors from other states since Mississippi doctors haven’t been willing to conduct abortions in years, according to the Associated Press.

Women who are receiving care are frequently escorted into the building because it is customary for protestors to be outside yelling at people passing by.

Clinic Escort Sharon Lobert said she’s learned to tune out the demonstrators and focus on the patients.

“My method is to pay attention only when I believe I can divert their harassment away from one specific woman,” Lobert explained.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In the first few weeks of pregnancy, women or girls were given medicine to induce abortion. The clinic’s operating rooms were used to perform surgical abortions on those who were farther advanced in their pregnancy.

The clinic is located in Jackson’s artsy Fondren area, just a few miles from the Mississippi Capitol, where lawmakers have been voting for decades to restrict abortion access. Many days, the clinic is surrounded by a cacophony of noise from bullhorn-wielding demonstrators outside the black iron gate and clinic escorts inside the perimeter blasting rock music.

On Tuesday, Keith Dalton, pastor of a nondenominational Christian church, yelled at males who had driven ladies to the event and informed a man sitting in a car in the fenced-off parking lot that he would adopt the couple’s children. This is a condensed version of the information.