The hotel brawl over masks is the third in a month involving Southwest employees.

A recent altercation over COVID-19 masks is the latest in a string of conflicts between Southwest Airlines employees since October. During the mask confrontation, an off-duty Southwest Airlines pilot has been accused of attacking a flight attendant in a hotel bar in San Jose, California.

According to USA Today, the San Jose Police Department rushed to the incident at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on October 18. Southwest Airlines crew members got into an argument at a motel where they were staying the night following a trip. The event was reported to the airline.

The pilot has been placed on leave, Southwest informed The Washington Newsday on Thursday, while an internal investigation is underway and charges filed with local authorities are pending.

According to USA Today, police stated the pilot was cited for alleged assault and battery, and the matter has been handed to the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office.

On Thursday, the district attorney’s office told The Washington Newsday that the “event is under review,” but gave no further details.

Southwest sent an internal memo to employees a few days after the event, asking them to follow the company’s conduct guidelines.

“Crossing the line in a heated discussion can be a violation of our employee guidelines and can even result in job dismissal,” the message, acquired by USA Today, stated. “Ignoring the Golden Rule just because you’re off duty is never an excuse.” According to the message, “We recognize that over the last 19 months, there has been a consistent drumbeat regarding civility and respectful conversation – and with good cause. Many of our members have found themselves in an awkward circumstance where their ideas are not shared by others, resulting in a conflict of some sort.” Southwest Airlines has been chastised in recent months for the behavior of its personnel. A passenger sued the firm on Monday over a face mask issue that occurred on a flight on May 19.

According to the lawsuit, the passenger, Karina Isabel Velasquez, claimed that she was subjected to violence, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in a scenario where she was eager to cooperate.

Velasquez claimed that she and her husband had been told to leave.