The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour has added a new date in Liverpool.

Hot Wheels is bringing its Monster Trucks Live tour to the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool next year, and they’ve added a third show owing to popular demand.

Audiences will be able to view real-life versions of popular Hot Wheels monster truck toys such as Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber, and Demo Derby throughout the event.

Monster Trucks Live is bringing the all-new Mega Wrex truck to the city, which includes a 12ft dinosaur design and 1800 horsepower.

The car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus will make a special appearance, as will the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross, in the completely immersive experience.

Fans will also be introduced to the new Bigfoot Midwest Madness, a Hot Wheels and Bigfoot partnership. Race Ace, with the distinctive Hot Wheels flame logo, will also be there.

The popular Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will return, starting a few hours before each show. Spectators can enter the competition floor to get a closer look with the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, or purchase a VIP Package that includes front-row seats to the action, merchandising, guided Monster Truck tours, and more.

The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool will host Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live on Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16, but owing to popular demand, a show on Friday, January 14 has been added.

Tickets for the new date will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 26. Tickets are available for purchase online.