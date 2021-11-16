The hosts of ITV’s Good Morning Britain make an I’m a Celebrity prediction for Richard Madeley.

Richard Madeley’s stint on I’m a Celebrity has been predicted by the hosts of Good Morning Britain.

The 65-year-old has been formally confirmed as a contender on the popular ITV show’s forthcoming season.

Richard is quarantining before entering the Welsh Castle later this week, as he will be absent from his Good Morning Britain anchoring duties until the new year.

The veteran broadcaster shared an exclusive tape with his co-hosts to reveal how his self-isolation was progressing.

He stated, ” “It’s tedious, to say the least. Any trial would be good, just to give me something to do. All I want to do now is get started.” Tue