The hospital’s new cancer-fighting weapon.

For cancer patients, a state-of-the-art ultrasound machine will allow for quick diagnosis.

The Marina Dalglish Appeal donated £75,000 to help fund the acquisition of the equipment for Aintree Hospital.

Marina started the campaign in 2005 after completing treatment for breast cancer at the hospital. The appeal has made charity donations to cancer patients at Aintree, Broadgreen Hospital, and the Royal Liverpool Hospital over the years.

Marina recently visited the team at Aintree with her husband, Liverpool FC icon Sir Kenny Dalglish, to witness the ultrasound equipment in operation and meet some of the surgical and radiology staff who collaborate to detect and treat patients with head and neck cancer.

“I’ve seen firsthand what a terrific job the team at Aintree University Hospital does, and the Liverpool Head and Neck Centre is conducting extremely crucial work to combat some of the most challenging cancers there are,” Marina added.

“I’m ecstatic that we were able to fund the purchase of an additional ultrasound machine through the appeal, which will help individuals get diagnosed more swiftly.”

Each year, around 12,000 new instances of head and neck cancer are diagnosed in the United Kingdom. There are more than 30 places in the head and neck where cancer can grow, despite the fact that it is a relatively uncommon type of cancer.

The grant from the Marina Dalglish Appeal, according to Professor Terry Jones, consultant head and neck surgeon at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (LUHFT), is allowing people in the region to acquire diagnostic results more rapidly.

“Our new ultrasound machine is being used as part of Aintree University Hospital’s rapid diagnosis service,” he added. When it comes to detecting and commencing treatment for any cancer, time is of the utmost, therefore I’d like to thank Marina for your generous donation, which has made a significant difference in the lives of patients in our region.” The donation is expected to mark the beginning of a new relationship between Liverpool Head & Neck Centre and the Marina Dalglish Appeal.

