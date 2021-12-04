The hospitality business in Liverpool is bracing for the worst as consumers put their Christmas plans on hold.

Following the release of the Omicron version, restaurants and pubs in Liverpool have been rocked by the implications for the hospitality industry this Christmas season.

Several businesses have already experienced cancellations of large office parties, despite ministers claiming that the cancellations are unjustified and that there are currently no laws governing events.

Some in the hospitality industry are concerned about the impact that additional regulations could have on them and their businesses.

As covid worries mount, restaurants in Liverpool are losing holiday appointments.

Eddie Kilty, a private chef who has worked with TV’s Tom Kerridge, has expressed concern that the new variation would entail “possibly more constraints” for his company, Kilty and Co.

“My concerns are that we are headed into another lockdown or tougher limitations,” Eddie, who recently launched a pop-up eatery at Woolton’s Neighbourhood Cafe, said.

“I have appointments for December and January, so if this is the case, it will have a huge impact on me as a small business because all of my prospective Christmas takings will be gone.”

“I’ve already lost a number of visitors doing the popups this month owing to them or people they live with testing positive, and they’ve had to isolate themselves, which is a revenue loss.”

“People are getting more vigilant,” he continued, “and visitors for my private dining are asking if I and my team had recently negative tests or have been twice vaccinated.”

“Those who work with me do lateral flow checks on a regular basis to ensure the safety of the team and my visitors.”

“I’ve got pals in the industry, firms are canceling Christmas parties due to the concern of this new variety as well,” Eddie told The Washington Newsday.

“From a staff standpoint, it’s pretty concerning because it’s only me, so if I contract it, it’s game over for my business until I’m ready to come out of isolation again.”

“There is confusion and hesitation among people for the Christmas parties,” said Vahid Nagori, a representative for EastZEast – Punjabi restaurant in Kings Dock Liverpool. “I believe people will wait until the last minute to.”

