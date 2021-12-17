The hospital is looking for the family of a woman who died by herself.

An appeal has been launched by a Merseyside hospital to find the family of a lady who died alone.

Dorren Plevin died on December 12th, aged 91, at Aintree Hospital in Liverpool, with no known relatives.

Ms Plevin’s relatives and friends are being sought by the hospital, and anyone who knows her is being asked to come forward.

“Aintree Hospital is trying to trace family and acquaintances of the late Dorren Plevin, who passed away aged 91 at Aintree Hospital on December 12, 2021, with no next of kin,” a hospital representative stated.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the general office at Aintree Hospital on 0151 529 3458.

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the office is open.

