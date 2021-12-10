The Horror of a Michelin-Starred Meal Served in the Chef’s Mouth.

After writer Geraldine DeRuiter, popularly known as The Everywhereist, was served a sequence of miniature meals, including a weird plate of the chef’s mouth, a scathing review of Lecce’s lone Michelin-starred restaurant has gone viral online.

With eight pals, DeRuiter went to Bros’ and was served the only thing on the menu: a 27-course tasting menu.

DeRuiter, who published her blog article on December 8 titled “Bros., Lecce: We Eat at The Worst Michelin Starred Restaurant, Ever,” described the night as “so uniquely horrible, it can only be judged an achievement.”

Drake’s music was playing through speakers in a “cement jail of a room,” and it was “swelteringly hot.” The meal was provided over a period of 4.5 hours, yet the party was still hungry at the conclusion. She commented, “There was nothing even close to a genuine dinner offered.”

Slivers of edible paper, injections of vinegar, drops of gelee loaded with meat molecules, and even a dish termed “frozen air” that dissolved before they could consume it were among the food courses.

She stated, “Assembling two-dozen of them together amounted to a supper, just as amassing two-dozen toddlers together equated to one middle-aged adult.”

“Bros does not have a menu. A blank newspaper with a QR code that leads to a video of one of the chefs, probably against a black background, speaking straight to the camera about subjects unrelated to cuisine.” Some of DeRuiter’s acquaintances were cut out of entire courses because they couldn’t accommodate their allergies, while her husband was just fed items he was allergic to anyhow.

"A citrus foam was presented in a plaster cast of the chef's mouth as another entrée. We were told to lick it out of the chef's mouth because we didn't have any utensils." The lemon foam dish, served in a plaster cast of the chef's own lips, was the show-stopper, and the thing that threw the internet into a frenzy.