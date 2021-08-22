The hook-handed Candyman killer has roots in Liverpool, scaring moviegoers.

The first Candyman, released in 1992, became nightmare fuel for a generation of moviegoers.

The grim tale of a supernatural hook-handed killer summoned by anyone dumb enough to repeat his name five times into a mirror launched actor Tony Todd’s career and is now regarded as a horror classic.

A highly anticipated sequel, produced by Oscar winner Jordan Peele and directed by emerging star film-maker Nia DaCosta, is slated to visit UK theaters next week.

Both films are set in Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood, but little is known about the franchise’s origins in Liverpool, as part of a short story written by horror fiction master Clive Barker.

Barker was born in Liverpool and attended Dovedale Primary School and Quarry Bank High School before going to the University of Liverpool to study English and Philosophy.

His passion with the macabre led to a successful career that included the adaptation of several of his writings for the big screen, notably Hellraiser, which he directed himself.

The Candyman arose from Barker’s dark imagination, but the killer’s original hunting grounds were not the projects of Chicago’s inner city, but a fictional housing estate in Liverpool.

Helen, a University graduate photographing graffiti in the extremely deprived Spector Street estate, was the subject of a short story in Volume 5 of Barker’s Books of Blood collection called The Forbidden.

Helen becomes attracted by reports of brutal killings after meeting a local woman named Anne-Marie, but is initially dubious of what is true and what is just an urban legend.

After a horrific meeting with the erudite but homicidal Candyman, this becomes evident.

The Candyman ghoul does not have a genesis narrative in Barker’s version, and the film’s now-famous mirror summoning scenes are absent.

However, Barker invented the swarm of bees issuing from his body and the razor-sharp hook in place of a hand.

After an accidental meeting between Barker and fellow British filmmaker Bernard Rose, who expressed interest in The Forbidden, the 1992 film was born.

Rose bought the rights to the film, but decided to shoot it in Chicago. “The summary has come to an end.”