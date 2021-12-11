The Homeowners Association’s botched geese removal attempt resulted in the drowning of ten birds.

The SilverLakes homeowners association hired a business called Pest Wildlife Pro, which subsequently botched a geese removal attempt on Tuesday, drowning ten birds.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, some neighbors of the suburban Fort Lauderdale community thought the geese were noisy pooping machines, while others thought they were gorgeous. After that, the homeowners’ association agreed to engage a pest control company to get rid of 25 geese.

The company’s owner, Rolando Calzadilla, said he gave the geese sedative-laced bread, but a loud automobile scared the birds, prompting them to flee. Calzadilla was able to retrieve 15 of the birds and euthanize them elsewhere, but ten of them drowned in the surrounding lake. According to Local 10 News, he stated that he never intended to be unkind.

Calzadilla told Local 10 News that the plan was for them to stay on land, fall asleep, be picked up and taken away, and then be humanely euthanized.

Residents who noticed Calzadilla charged at him and yelled and screamed while he was gathering the birds, according to Calzadilla. “The scene was out of control,” he stated, adding that he had to call the cops for assistance.

“Everyone in the neighborhood despises the dog catcher. It was just an unfortunate circumstance “According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, he said.

Calzadilla claims that residents who appreciate the geese and name them are “never, never the same people” as those who had terrible encounters with them.

The homeowners association, according to Local 10 News, sent a letter to residents saying, “…The Association’s contract with Pest Wildlife Pro stipulated that the vendor must remove the birds using lawful means, in accordance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and ordinances. Please rest assured that SilverLakes is discussing the trapper’s activities and will rectify any contract violations.” The homeowners association officers declined to respond to the newspaper, but on Wednesday, they sent a notification to residents saying the geese population had been “rapidly rising” and had grown aggressive.

Calzadilla was supposed to respect all rules and ordinances, including local ones, according to the letter, which called the drownings a “unfortunate situation.” The geese were allegedly devouring flowers, according to the group.

However, Miramar officials have blamed the homeowners organization for dispatching the officers. This is a condensed version of the information.